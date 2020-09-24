Florida Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 14,000

  • Florida Department of Health
Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 179 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 13,961.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Also since Wednesday’s report, 2,541 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 693,040.

Of 63,874 tests returned Wednesday, 4.45 percent of those tested for the first time were positive. The state's positivity rate was above 5 percent the previous two days, which had followed 10 days under 5 percent.

Thursday’s report shows 494 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region. Twenty-four of the deaths were in the Tampa region.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, September 24:

  • Hillsborough: 41,351
  • Pinellas: 21,765
  • Polk: 19,551
  • Manatee: 11,352
  • Pasco: 9,040
  • Sarasota: 8,009
  • Hernando: 3,084

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 24: 2,541/179
  • Sept. 23: 2,590/203
  • Sept. 22: 2,470/99
  • Sept. 21: 1,685/21
  • Sept. 20: 2,521/9
  • Sept. 19: 3,573/63
  • Sept. 18: 3,204/140
  • Sept. 17: 3,255/147
  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154
  • Sept. 15: 3,116/146
  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176

