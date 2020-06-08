Florida Alabama I-10 Checkpoint Deactivated

  An officer waves on traffic during a vehicle checkpoint.
    An officer waves on traffic during a vehicle checkpoint.
    Stephen Barnes / Adobe Stock
People traveling into Florida using I-10 will no longer need to worry about checkpoints at the Florida Alabama state line.

Since late March, law enforcement officers have been using checkpoints to stop drivers coming into Florida from Alabama. The goal was to stop the spread of the coronavirus by limiting tourists coming from COVID-19 hotspots like New Orleans. The Florida Department of Transportation announced the deactivation of the checkpoint on I-10 as part of Florida’s Phase 2 of reopening.

While the checkpoint was open more than 28,000 traveler forms had been collected. Each arriving traveler was required to complete a traveler form with contact information and details about where they would be staying. People flagged for coming from hotspots were required to quarantine for 14 days or face a second-degree misdemeanor.

The i-95 checkpoint at the Florida Georgia state line remains active.

