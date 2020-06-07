WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Sunday, June 7, according to the Florida Department of Health:

63,938 — Positive Tests | 2,700— Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Hillsborough County Reports Most New Coronavirus Cases In One Day

The Florida Department of Health says Hillsborough County reported 105 more people tested positive for coronavirus since Saturday, the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began.

It's the second time in five days that Hillsborough posted a new high, as 99 cases were reported Wednesday.

Pinellas County reported 52 new cases since Saturday, Polk County 33.

In its Sunday report, the department says there were 1,180 new cases in the state, along with 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Tampa Bay area saw 221 new cases, the second highest one-day total, trailing only the 228 reported Friday. One death was reported in Polk County.

The daily Department of Health COVID-19 report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

As of Sunday, there are 63,938 positive coronavirus cases statewide, with 2,700 deaths.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Sunday, June 7:

Hillsborough: 2,748

Pinellas: 1,584

Manatee: 1,189

Polk: 1,178

Sarasota: 680

Pasco: 424

Hernando: 125

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 7: 1,180 / 12

June 6: 1,270 /28

June 5: 1,305 / 53

June 4: 1,419 / 41

June 3: 1,317 / 36

June 2: 617 / 70

June 1: 667 / 9

May 31: 739 / 4

May 30: 927 / 34

May 29: 1,212 / 49

May 28: 651 / 45

May 27: 379 / 60

May 26: 509 / 7

May 25: 879 / 15



WU SF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7