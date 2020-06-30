FGCU President Dr. Mike Martin on Re-opening Campus

By Julie Glenn 1 hour ago
Originally published on June 29, 2020 3:02 pm

As parents weigh the risks of sending kids back to school against the need to get back to work, county school districts and state universities have been putting together plans of the fall semester. Recently, Florida Gulf Coast University submitted its plan for a flexible re-opening to the state board of governors, which approved the plan. We talk with Dr. Mike Martin, President of FGCU, about what that plan entails, how flexible it is, and how the university is working to keep people safe—not only on campus, but in the community it calls home.

