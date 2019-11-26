Feeding Tampa Bay Says Food Insecurity Is A Year-Round Issue

By 1 hour ago
  • Feeding Tampa Bay has served nearly half a billion meals to area residents since opening in 1982. Credit: Delaney Brown.
    Delaney Brown / WUSF Public Media
  • Area residents can pick out fresh produce, meats and even ice cream at the Publix Community Market located inside the organization's warehouse. Credit: Delaney Brown
    Delaney Brown / WUSF Public Media
Originally published on November 26, 2019 9:31 am

Food insecurity is a problem for many in the Tampa Bay area all year long.

While many see Thanksgiving and the holidays as a time to help others, Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO Thomas Mantz says it's important to carry that spirit of service all 365 days of the year.

 

"One of our great challenges throughout the year is that people are just as hungry on Thanksgiving as they will be March 9th or June 10th," said Mantz. "There are folks hungry all year long who needs your support, need your help, and we'd love to have you in January and May August as well as November."

Mantz says that while the organization does see a spike in donations this time of year, the team of volunteers and staff are well equipped to process the food items and get them out to those in need.

The organization delivers between five to six million meals to area residents each month. Those in need of supplemental food can pick up a box from one of Feeding Tampa Bay's mobile food pantries, or make an appointment to visit the Publix Community Market located inside their warehouse. 

