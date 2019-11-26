Feeding Tampa Bay Says Food Insecurity Is A Year-Round Issue

Listen to the audio version of this story

"One of our great challenges throughout the year is that people are just as hungry on Thanksgiving as they will be March 9th or June 10th," said Mantz. "There are folks hungry all year long who needs your support, need your help, and we'd love to have you in January and May August as well as November."

Mantz says that while the organization does see a spike in donations this time of year, the team of volunteers and staff are well equipped to process the food items and get them out to those in need.

The organization delivers between five to six million meals to area residents each month. Those in need of supplemental food can pick up a box from one of Feeding Tampa Bay's mobile food pantries, or make an appointment to visit the Publix Community Market located inside their warehouse.