ER Visits Drop 42 Percent Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By 33 minutes ago
  • Emergency room sign
    The number of emergency department visits averaged 1.2 million per week during the period, down from an average of 2.1 million visits during the same period last year, according to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report.
    Flickr Creative Commons

The number of emergency room visits nationally between March 29 and April 25 decreased 42 percent compared to the previous year, but the number of visits for infectious-disease screenings or exposures increased four-fold, according to a report released Wednesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of emergency department visits averaged 1.2 million per week during the period, down from an average of 2.1 million visits during the same period last year, according to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report.

The lowest number of emergency room visits occurred during the period from April 12 to April 18, the report said.

And while visits increased during the week of May 24 to May 30, they still were 26 percent less than during the same time in 2019.

“The striking decline in ED (emergency department ) visits nationwide, with the highest declines in regions where the pandemic was most severe in April 2020, suggests that the pandemic has altered the use of the ED by the public,” the report said. “Persons who use the ED as a safety net because they lack access to primary care and telemedicine might be disproportionately affected if they avoid seeking care because of concerns about the infection risk in the ED.”

Data indicate that emergency visits declined for every age group, with the largest declines in visits by children under the age of 10 and children ages 11 to 14.

Those groups experienced a 72 percent decline and a 71 percent decline in emergency room visits, respectively.

Additionally, the data indicate that emergency room visits declined 37 percent among males during the four-week period compared to the prior year and 45 percent among females.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
ER visits
emergency room

Related Content

Lakeland Assisted Living Facility Faces Moratorium On Admissions

By 34 minutes ago
The state Agency for Health Care Administration on Tuesday issued the moratorium on admissions at Grace Manor at Lake Morton.
Google Maps

State regulators this week hit a Lakeland assisted-living facility with an admissions moratorium after the facility failed to take proper safeguards following the hospitalization of 33 of its residents because of COVID-19.

In Hard-Hit Areas, COVID's Ripple Effects Strain Mental Health Care Systems

By Cheryl Platzman Weinstock / Kaiser Health News 50 minutes ago
mentalhealth.gov

In late March, Marcell’s girlfriend took him to the emergency room at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, about 11 miles south of Detroit.

Local Public Health Workers Report Hostile Threats And Fears About Contact Tracing

By Will Stone 21 hours ago

During her 17 years running Okanogan County's small public health department in eastern Washington, Lauri Jones rarely encountered any controversy.

"Usually, we kind of sit here under the radar," says Jones, whose department before the pandemic was mostly known for mundane duties such as recording births, issuing permits for septic tanks, and investigating reports of food poisoning.

But that all changed when the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

No Evidence Hydroxychloroquine Is Helpful In Preventing COVID-19, Study Finds

By 17 hours ago

Taking hydroxychloroquine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 does not protect someone from getting the disease.

That's the conclusion of a study published Wednesday involving 821 participants. All had direct exposure to a COVID-19 patient, either because they lived with one, or were a health care provider or first responder.

NIH Director Hopes For At Least 1 Safe And Effective Vaccine By Year's End

By 4 hours ago

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally approaches 6.5 million, scientists are racing to develop a vaccine. Currently, there are 10 vaccine candidates in development around the world that are in the beginnings of human trials.