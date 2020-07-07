Disney Moves Ahead With Plans To Reopen Florida Parks Despite Virus Spike

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE 46 minutes ago
  • Walt Disney World
    Disney indefinitely pushed back the reopening of Disneyland in California when the state delayed releasing guidelines for reopening theme parks in the state. But the company has no plans of doing the same in Florida.
    Max Pixel

Disney is moving ahead with plans to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday even as new coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

Disney indefinitely pushed back the reopening of Disneyland in California when the state delayed releasing guidelines for reopening theme parks in the state.

But the company has no plans of doing the same at its parks near Orlando.

In a statement posted on the Disney Parks blog, the company said it is “eager to open the gates and navigate this new world together with health and safety top of mind.”

Guests will be limited based on reservations made on the Disney Park Pass system.

All guests older than 2 must wear a face mask and submit to a mandatory temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and their party will not be allowed entry.

Click here to read about mandated health and safety precautions at the parks.

Tags: 
Disney World
Disney
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

DeSantis: Trump Not Minimizing COVID By Saying 99% Of Cases ‘Harmless’

By Joe Byrnes / WMFE 54 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Joe Byrnes / WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn’t think President Trump was trying to minimize the pandemic when he said 99 percent of cases are “totally harmless.”

The Florida governor addressed that issue during a press conference in The Villages Monday.

U.N. Predicts Rise In Diseases That Jump From Animals To Humans Due To Habitat Loss

By 2 hours ago

A new United Nations report warns that more diseases that pass from animals to humans, such as COVID-19, are likely to emerge as habitats are ravaged by wildlife exploitation, unsustainable farming practices and climate change.

Scientists Urge WHO To Update Guidance On Airborne Transmission Of The Coronavirus

By editor 17 hours ago

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST: