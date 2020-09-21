COVID-19 Cited As ACA Plan Rates To Increase 3.1%

By 8 hours ago
  • Healthcare.gov

Florida’s top insurance regulator on Friday announced approval of a statewide average 3.1 percent rate increase for health insurance plans sold through the federal insurance exchange next year, with most of the increase driven by the projected impact of COVID-19.

The 10 insurance companies that participate in the Affordable Care Act market initially submitted rate filings for individual plans. The average rate increase requested was  1.8 percent.

The filings did not initially include additional consideration for projected impacts of COVID-19 for the upcoming  year. Companies submitted separate projections for COVID-19, in the aggregate requesting a 2.8 percent increase due to claims stemming from the pandemic.

Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier ultimately approved a 2 percent COVID-19 impact, which is reflected in the overall 3.1 percent average increase for ACA-compliant individual plans. That means a person who earns $27,000 and lives in Broward County will pay an average of $187 a month for coverage in a “silver” plan after subsidies.

Monthly premiums for that same coverage would be $182 in nearby Miami-Dade County.

Nassau County in Northeast Florida has the highest monthly premiums, according to the state insurance office. After subsidies, monthly premiums for the average silver plans would total $264. Four health insurance carriers participate in the federal exchange in that county.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida offers policies in every county, the only carrier to do so. Celtic Insurance Company offers policies in 63 counties but does not offer health insurance to residents in Hendry, Martin, Monroe  and Taylor counties.

Enrollment in the federal health insurance exchange for 2021 coverage begins Nov. 1 and ends  Dec. 15

Tags: 
ACA
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare
health care
healthcare
health insurance
David Altmaier
Florida Office of Insurance REgulation

Related Content

USF Program Again Receives Grant To Help With ACA Enrollment

By Sep 3, 2020
CMS.gov

Florida Covering Kids & Families, a nonprofit program at the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida, has received a $1.6 million grant from the federal government to help people navigate upcoming open enrollment for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats Push Health Care Changes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida Apr 9, 2020
Affordable Care Act web page
healthcare.gov

Democrats, who successfully used health care as a key issue in winning back control of the U.S. House two years ago, are reigniting the issue in Florida amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that has sent the state’s economy into free fall.

Supreme Court Undercuts Access To Birth Control Under Obamacare

By Jul 9, 2020

Updated at 12:32 p.m. ET

The U.S. Supreme Court has made it more difficult for women to get access to birth control as part of their health plans if their employer has religious or moral objections to contraceptives.

The opinion upheld a Trump administration rule that significantly cut back on the Affordable Care Act requirement that insurers provide free birth control coverage as part of almost all health care plans.