The Trump administration has given states ways to restrict spending on the government insurance program for low-income Americans. A Biden administration would expand Medicaid coverage.
The Affordable Care Act's future is uncertain and there's no end in sight to the pandemic. But for the 2021 insurance year consumers can expect to see modest increases in prices, if any.
The Capital City's Planned Parenthood clinic becomes a provider for lgbtq health services.
Florida’s top insurance regulator on Friday announced approval of a statewide average 3.1 percent rate increase for health insurance plans sold through…
Some people have skipped care because of finances or fear of the virus, doctors say. Others find medical practices closed to new patients. Many are suffering health consequences, an NPR poll finds.
Florida Covering Kids & Families, a nonprofit program at the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida, has received a $1.6 million…
Two fourth-year students at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, and their faculty mentor, completed a recently-published study that suggests hospitals across Florida would save millions of dollars with the help of syringe exchange programs.
The economic upheaval that has left hundreds of thousands of Floridians without jobs might also upend health insurance for children in working…
We’ve seen how vulnerable South Florida is to the virus with high infection rates and thousands of deaths. We’re also in a tough spot because of the high cost of healthcare and how many people don't have health insurance, or lost it when they lost their job.
When COVID-19 smacked the United States in March and April, health plans feared medical costs could skyrocket, jacking up premiums drastically in 2021,…