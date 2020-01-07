Coral Springs Woman Denied Bail After 4 Fatal Overdoses At Home

By 4 minutes ago
  • Marie Panebianco mug shot
    Marie Panebianco Credit: Broward County Sheriff's Office

A Coral Springs woman facing drug charges has been denied release on bail because four people have died of overdoses at her apartment in recent years.

Court records show a federal magistrate this week ordered 35-year-old Marie Panebianco of Coral Springs jailed until trial.

She's facing drug distribution charges after allegedly selling heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover informant.

The four overdose deaths at Panebianco's apartment happened over the past three years.

The undercover drug sting was set up after the last death in July.

Panebianco's attorney did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment.

Tags: 
drug overdose
overdose deaths

Related Content

'If You Make A Mistake With Heroin, You're Dead': A Plan To Prevent Opioid Overdoses In Schools

By Dec 2, 2019

Florida schools could soon come equipped with the drug that reverses heroin overdoses.

Senate Panel Signs Off On Overdose Drugs For Schools

By News Service of Florida Nov 13, 2019
University of Washington Health

Schools could soon stock up on naloxone --- an antidote for people who overdose on opioids, such as heroin --- under a proposal unanimously approved by the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday. 

Purdue Pharma: Sackler Family's 'Personal Wealth' Offered In Opioid Deal

By editor Sep 9, 2019

Updated at 8 p.m. ET

The family that owns Purdue Pharma, maker of Oxycontin, has agreed to give up "the entire value" of the privately owned firm to settle claims that Purdue played a central role in the nation's deadly opioid epidemic.

That's according to a spokesperson for the firm, who detailed the Sackler family's offer in an email sent to NPR on Monday.

"Additionally, the Sacklers have offered $3 billion in cash as part of the global resolution," wrote Josephine Martin, Purdue Pharma's head of corporate affairs and communications.

Feds Plan Crackdown As Florida Fentanyl Deaths Rise

By Aug 26, 2019
U.S. Customs and Border Protections / Flickr

Wednesday, the White House announced the federal government will be cracking down on international fentanyl trafficking. Fentanyl is a pain reliever used for treating severe pain, but in recent years the addictive drug has been used recreationally - causing more than 28,000 deaths in 2017. That’s more than half the deaths caused by opioids overall that year. Making it the biggest contributor to the opioid overdose. 