A Coral Springs woman facing drug charges has been denied release on bail because four people have died of overdoses at her apartment in recent…
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida had the 17th highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the nation in 2017, a 17...
When fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, infiltrated the drug supply in the U.S. it had an immediate, dramatic effect on the overdose rate.
Last year, we traveled to Muncie, Ind., to report on the economic impact of the opioid epidemic. We returned recently and discovered that economic losses don't tell the story of all that's being lost.
Accidental deaths, which include overdoses, have become the third-leading killer for Americans for the first time in more than a century, according to the National Safety Council.
The opioid epidemic is ravaging large parts of the American population. But some races are being hit harder than others. Dr. Andrew Kolodny, a drug abuse expert, explains why that might be the case.
A Florida drug dealer has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his customer's fatal overdose.Court records show that 25-year-old Hugo…
For more than 40 years, there’s been a drug that can stop a heroin overdose in its tracks, if someone gives the drug in time. And it turns out that the…
A new drug hailed as a breakthrough against hepatitis C comes at a price that puts treatment out of reach for most who need the medication -- $84,000 for…
In a surprise verdict that one attorney called a “huge victory,” two pain-clinic doctors were cleared in the deaths of eight patients, the Palm Beach Post…