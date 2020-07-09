Broward Restaurants Can Stay Open, But Closing Time Will Come Earlier, Mayor Says

Restaurants will remain open in Broward, but must stop serving at 10 p.m. each day and limit the amount of people per table to six patrons beginning Friday, County Mayor Dale Holness announced at a Wednesday news conference.



The announcement comes on heels of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez shutting down indoor dining at restaurants and only allowing outdoor dining.

With the number of new cases and deaths continue to soar in the state — especially in South Florida — both mayors say its necessary to back track on some openings in order to curb the spread.

