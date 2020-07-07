Miami-Dade Limits Restaurants As Virus Spikes

Miami-Dade County is again closing its restaurants to indoor dining and other indoor venues just weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday.

Restaurants can still seat patrons outdoors, sell takeout and delivery.

Bars are already closed statewide, and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors.

Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened in mid-May. During that time, the daily rate for confirmed cases in the county has gone from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.

In a statement, Gimenez said he was issuing the order because the county was seeing an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19. He said, "We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives."

Gimenez originally ordered gyms closed in Monday's order. He later amended that decision and will allow gyms to remain open with restrictions. Gyms had been reopened in May.

“I had a very productive virtual meeting just now with our medical experts and the County’s Wellness Group," he said in a tweet. "We arrived at a compromise to keep gyms & fitness studios open. All doing activities inside must wear a mask or do strenuous training outside staying 10 feet apart w/outmask."

Miami-Dade last week imposed a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and closed the beaches for the July 4 holiday weekend. Gimenez said beaches will reopen Tuesday and outdoor activities, such as summer camps, can go forward with capacity limits and safety precautions in place.

Last week, Gimenez ordered the closures of casinos, movie theaters and strip clubs while mandating masks in most public spaces.

WLRN and NPR contributed to this report.