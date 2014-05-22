© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Scott Turns Back on Needy Uninsured

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 22, 2014 at 11:35 PM EDT
Romano_John_.jpg

Tampa Bay Times columnist John Romano tells how Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, a long-time opponent of the Affordable Care Act, nevertheless has asked the federal government for ACA funds to cover his state's uninsured citizens.

In so doing, Pence joined nearly a dozen other Republican governors who have put partisanship aside for the benefit of their state's poorest citizens, Romano writes. In some cases, they had a fierce fight on their hands convincing members of their own party to go along.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has not even tried, Romano says. He paid lip service to the need for Medicaid expansion 15 months ago, but has been silent ever since, letting House Speaker Will Weatherford kill it last year and ignore it this year.

Scott's failure of leadership has forfeited both lives and money, Romano says.  For someone who calls himself a can-do guy, Romano says, Scott has shown he either can't or won't.

Tags

Affordable Care ActFlorida Legislature 2014Medicaid expansionAffordable Care ActGov. Rick ScottGov. Mike Pence
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff