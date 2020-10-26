Florida Legislature 2014

-
Ninety-three organizations in the state that are working in coalition under the title Health Care for Florida Now are asking Floridians to sign a petition…
Tampa Bay Times columnist John Romano tells how Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, a long-time opponent of the Affordable Care Act, nevertheless has asked the…
The medical-cannabis bill awaiting Gov. Rick Scott's signature has sparked many hopes and fears. But most of them are unwarranted, writes public-health…
The 2014 Florida Legislature passed a number of bills relating to health care, most of them modest in scope. But at least one that passed will probably…
The two biggest health initiatives of the Florida House for 2014-15 both died at the hands of the Senate during the final 36 hours of this year's…
The Health Care Clinic Act, which would close a gap in health-care regulation, passed all four of its Senate committees by a unanimous vote and is poised…
An extract from a strain of low-THC marijuana would be legal for medical use to treat epileptic children under a bill overwhelmingly passed by the Senate…
After two hours of debate and often-emotional testimony, the House Judiciary Committee endorsed a plan Monday to allow doctors to prescribe a marijuana…
The Florida Senate's telemedicine bill, which is less onerous to the Florida Medical Association than the House bill, swiftly became a target for critics…
Al Lopez Park in Tampa is normally an oasis of serenity on a Monday. But on the last day of open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care…