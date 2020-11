Several Florida newspapers published editorials today on Gov. Rick Scott’s announcement to expand Medicaid, and the general theme was “Hallelujah!”:

South Florida Sun-Sentinel: “Bravo, Gov. Scott. Bravo!”

Tampa Bay Times: “Scott takes right step with Medicaid expansion”

Sarasota Herald-Tribune: “Medicaid numbers add up”

Tampa Tribune: “Scott nods to Obamacare”