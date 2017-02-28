Mother Of Pulse Victim To Attend Trump’s Address

The mother of a victim of the Pulse Night Club shooting will be watching from the Capitol tonight as President Donald Trump gives an address to a joint session of Congress.

Christine Leinonen’s son Drew and his boyfriend died in the Pulse Night Club shooting.

Since then, Leinonen has become a national gun control advocate, speaking at the Democratic National Convention.

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings says she wants to keep the memory of the victims alive.

“And we want to make sure people don’t forget the devastating role that gun violence plays,” Demings said. “Lone wolves and home grown terrorists pose the biggest threat to our communities.”

Congressional democrats held a sit-in after the Pulse Night Club shooting to try and get gun control measures passed.