© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Stand Your Ground-Related Bill Passes First Senate Committee

WFSU | By Sascha Cordner
Published January 24, 2017 at 6:44 PM EST

Prosecutors will have to prove their case against defendants under a Stand Your Ground bill approved Tuesday in its first legislative committee. Currently, if the defendant proves their claim during a pre-trial immunity hearing, they can avoid a trial.

SYG2013MGN.jpg
Credit MGN Online

“It’s the right thing to recognize that the government bears the burden of proof in a criminal case from beginning to end, and a person is innocent, until proven guilty,” said Sen. Rob Bradley (R-Fleming Island), the bill's sponsor.

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee 5-4 with Democrats opposed. Opponents say the measure will cause many people who make the self-defense claim—any many not necessarily be innocent—to go free.

Stay tuned to Friday's Capital Report for more on this story.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaStand Your Groundgun violencegun controlFlorida Legislature 2017
Sascha Cordner
Phone: (850) 487-3086  x404
See stories by Sascha Cordner
Related Content