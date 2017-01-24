Stand Your Ground-Related Bill Passes First Senate Committee

Prosecutors will have to prove their case against defendants under a Stand Your Ground bill approved Tuesday in its first legislative committee. Currently, if the defendant proves their claim during a pre-trial immunity hearing, they can avoid a trial.

Credit MGN Online

“It’s the right thing to recognize that the government bears the burden of proof in a criminal case from beginning to end, and a person is innocent, until proven guilty,” said Sen. Rob Bradley (R-Fleming Island), the bill's sponsor.

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee 5-4 with Democrats opposed. Opponents say the measure will cause many people who make the self-defense claim—any many not necessarily be innocent—to go free.

Stay tuned to Friday's Capital Report for more on this story.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .