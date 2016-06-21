Florida Health Department Reports Measles In Miami

The Florida Department of Health reports a child in Miami-Dade County has come down with a case of measles.

According to a release from the health department, the child who came down with measles had not been vaccinated.

The department said public health officials would be notifying people who may have been exposed.

The health department did not say where the child may have traveled before or after getting sick.

The measles virus can hang in the air and continue to be infectious up to two hours after the sick person has left the room.

About a third of people who get measles also get at least one complication.

Very young children and pregnant women are especially at risk of having serious complications from measles.

