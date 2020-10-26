health department

-
Many Florida schools are pressing ahead with reopening plans, and are in close consultation with area health departments. But are those public health...
-
Most four-legged patrons of pet-friendly restaurants would have to remain outside, under a bill proposed this week by state Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando.
-
After more than 2,000 cases of reported hepatitis A cases in Florida this year, state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees declared a public health emergency…
-
Florida is dealing with the state's worst hepatitis A outbreak in years and the Tampa Bay area has been hit the hardest. Health officials in Pinellas...
-
A Florida woman who was helping a friend into a car at a large retirement community felt something hit her arm but thought nothing of it until she went…
-
The Department of Health spent a week touring the state to get feedback on their draft rule for Amendment Two. The department’s cautious approach for...
-
Two more possible non-travel-related cases of Zika virus are being investigated in South Florida, the Florida Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.The…
-
The Florida Department of Health reports a child in Miami-Dade County has come down with a case of measles. According to a release from the health...
-
The state Department of Health has confirmed the first Florida case of a severe respiratory illness affecting children around the country.Officials said a…
-
The Tampa Bay Times' lead editorial on Friday says Gov. Rick Scott is hurting Florida families by pretending to be on their side but actually undermining…