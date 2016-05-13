© 2020 Health News Florida
PriceCheck
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

Florida Blue Posts Insurance Rate Increase Too Soon

Published May 13, 2016 at 9:36 AM EDT
Florida Blue
The insurance company Florida Blue says its rate increases were published too soon on the Obamacare website.

The numbers that were briefly available showed as much as an 11 percent price increase on some plans.

Charles Elmore of the Palm Beach Post first saw the numbers when he was surfing the HealthCare.gov website.

“It was a little weird, I saw 2017 rate increases for one of Florida’s biggest health insurers and then I didn’t,” Elmore said. “These were rate increases as high as 11.6 (percent) and as low as 5.2 (percent) for four plans from BCBS. I asked the company about them and they said hmmm, we’ll get back to you. Then the rates disappeared from the website.”

Elmore says Florida Blue maintains those numbers were released too soon and that they might not be final. Competitors were not supposed to see them.

They should be released next week.

You can read more at the Protecting Your Pocket blog on palmbeachpost.com.

