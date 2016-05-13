Florida Blue Posts Insurance Rate Increase Too Soon

The insurance company Florida Blue says its rate increases were published too soon on the Obamacare website.

The numbers that were briefly available showed as much as an 11 percent price increase on some plans.

Charles Elmore of the Palm Beach Post first saw the numbers when he was surfing the HealthCare.gov website.

“It was a little weird, I saw 2017 rate increases for one of Florida’s biggest health insurers and then I didn’t,” Elmore said. “These were rate increases as high as 11.6 (percent) and as low as 5.2 (percent) for four plans from BCBS. I asked the company about them and they said hmmm, we’ll get back to you. Then the rates disappeared from the website.”

Elmore says Florida Blue maintains those numbers were released too soon and that they might not be final. Competitors were not supposed to see them.

They should be released next week.

