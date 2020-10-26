health insurance rates

-
Health News Florida has been reporting that Florida’s health insurance companies are asking for double-digit rate increases. A new analysis from the...
-
Insurers are seeking double-digit rate increases for 2017 health plans that will be sold to individual Floridians under the Affordable Care Act, a…
-
The insurance company Florida Blue says its rate increases were published too soon on the Obamacare website.The numbers that were briefly available showed…
-
Some analysts who have looked at health insurers’ proposed premiums for next year predict major increases for policies sold on state and federal health…
-
In a case stemming from charges for personal-injury protection claims, an appeals court Monday said a Jacksonville hospital does not have to turn over…
-
Health insurance premiums for nearly 600,000 Floridians could increase more than 10 percent next year, according to proposed rates released Monday on…
-
Florida Senate President Don Gaetz is criticizing Democratic support for the Affordable Care Act, saying U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in particular is ignoring…
-
Some premiums on the federal health exchange for 2015 are going up. Some are going down. That's all the public really knows right now.But it appears that…
-
Premiums for Floridians buying insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace will rise an average of 13 percent for next year, the Florida Office of…
-
In your Aug. 30 article, “No Rate Increase, Study Predicts,” you appear to have reached your conclusion simply by oversimplifying. The RAND study you…