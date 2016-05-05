Florida Health Centers Get $10.7M To Expand, Upgrade

Twelve health centers in Florida will get more than $10 million from the federal government to renovate, expand and increase capacity to serve underserved patients, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced this week.

The department estimates the facilities will use the $10,718,230 to serve more than 38,000 new patients.

“Health centers are cornerstones of the communities they serve,” HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell said in a release. “Today’s awards will empower health centers in Florida to build more capacity and provide needed health care to additional individuals and their families.”

The money adds to more than $6 million awarded in September 2015 and will allow the centers to renovate and buy more clinical space. The money comes from the Affordable Care Act’s Community Health Center Fund.

“Providing funding to help health centers renovate their facilities will allow them to provide care to more patients,” said Jim Macrae, the department’s acting associate administrator. “Perhaps more importantly though, health centers will now be able to provide more health services in one location, better meeting the needs of their communities.”

The health centers receiving funds: