-
Florida's Community Health Centers were given $5,504,658 in federal Quality Improvement grant awards - a 16.8 percent increase from last year.
-
As lawmakers face another deadline this week for passing legislation to keep the federal government open, one of the outstanding issues is long-term…
-
With another federal budget deadline looming, there's a push to add provisions to a spending bill that would help community health centers and other providers of health services for low-income people.
-
Anxiety is high among leaders at community health centers after Congress failed to meet a deadline to reauthorize their funding over the weekend.Leaders…
-
One community health center in New York has frozen hiring. Another in Missouri can’t get a bank loan to expand.The nation’s 1,400 community health centers…
-
Community health centers that serve poor patients around Florida are worried that new restrictions on state and federal funding could hurt their ability…
-
These clinics have long provided health care to low-income patients and enjoyed expansion under the Affordable Care Act. With repeal looming, the centers' doctors worry about what's next.
-
For the patients and the employees of Mary’s Center, a community health center that serves Washington, D.C., and its Maryland suburbs, the 2010 health law…
-
Hillary Clinton has a new proposal to increase federal money for community health centers.It's one more nod to her primary rival, Bernie Sanders, who's…
-
Twelve health centers in Florida will get more than $10 million from the federal government to renovate, expand and increase capacity to serve underserved…