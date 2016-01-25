Former Home Health Operator Faces 25 Years' Prison In Fraud

The former operator of three Miami home health care agencies is facing up to 25 years behind bars for a fraud scheme that sought to bilk Medicare out of $57 million.

A federal judge is scheduled in April to sentence 39-year-old Khaled Elbeblawy of Miramar after a jury convicted him of two federal crimes. Trial evidence showed Medicare was falsely billed for such services as insulin injections, physical therapy and nursing care that were not necessary or never provided. Kickbacks were paid to doctors and patient recruiters for referrals.

Elbeblawy's ex-business partner, 47-year-old Eulises Escalona, is already serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraud in 2012.

Prosecutors say Medicare paid the pair's companies $40 million of the estimated $57 million in false claims between 2006 and 2013.