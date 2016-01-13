© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Nursing Home Therapy Provider Settles Lawsuit For $125M

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Health News Florida Staff
Published January 13, 2016 at 8:38 AM EST
Stethoscope and gavel against a white backdrop.
Wikimedia Commons

Federal prosecutors say the nation's largest nursing home rehabilitation therapy provider has agreed to pay $125 million to resolve a lawsuit that alleged it knowingly had nursing homes submit false Medicare claims.
The U.S. attorney's office in Boston says RehabCare and four nursing facility operators submitted Medicare claims based on therapy services that were "unreasonable, unnecessary ... or that never occurred."

The nursing home operators agreed to pay an additional $8 million.

The company is now part of Louisville, Kentucky-based Kindred Healthcare. RehabCare has therapists in 46 states, including Florida, according to its website. 

The government's complaint alleges among other things that RehabCare reported that therapy had been provided to patients who were asleep or unable to benefit.

The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.

The government investigation was prompted by whistleblowers.

Calls to Kindred Healthcare on Tuesday were not immediately returned.

