Miami Doctor Charged In $20 Million Medicare Fraud

A Miami doctor is facing two federal fraud conspiracy charges for his alleged role in a $20 million Medicare fraud scheme run by a health care company.

Dr. Henry Lora is scheduled to enter a plea Oct. 21 to the charges, which carry a combined 25-year maximum prison sentence. Lora is free on $600,000 bail. His attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Federal prosecutors say Lora wrote home health care prescriptions for Medicare beneficiaries that were unnecessary or never provided in exchange for kickbacks and bribes.

Lora co-owned Miami-area clinic Merfi Corp. with Isabel Medina, who is serving a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to health care fraud conspiracy last year. Prosecutors say the two also falsified records to make it appear beneficiaries qualified for Medicare.