-
Federal law enforcement is warning that scam artists are preying on older people's fears by peddling fake tests for the coronavirus to Medicare…
-
As the Trump administration calls for expanding access to Medicare Advantage, a federal whistleblower lawsuit accuses a large Medicare Advantage plan of bilking Medicare out of $8 million.
-
Officials warn that schemes devised to steal from Medicare have embraced telemedicine. One man was prescribed $4,000 of medical equipment he didn't need and never asked for.
-
Federal authorities said Tuesday they've broken up a $1.2 billion Medicare scam that peddled unneeded orthopedic braces to hundreds of thousands of…
-
Opening statements are set in the trial of a Florida health care executive accused of defrauding Medicare out of $1 billion, one of the biggest such cases…
-
A prominent Florida eye doctor once accused of bribing Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey received a 17-year sentence Thursday for stealing $73…
-
The federal corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will begin as scheduled next month after a judge said he'd wait to rule on the Democrat's motion to…
-
A jury has failed to reach a verdict on the first day of deliberations in the Medicare fraud trial of a prominent Florida eye doctor who is accused…
-
A company that runs pain clinics in northeast Florida will pay the federal government $7.4 million after an investigation found that it was fraudulently…
-
The trial on health care fraud charges has been delayed until spring for a prominent Florida eye doctor also linked to a corruption case against New…