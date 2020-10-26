-
An Associated Press investigation shows a dark side to booming sales of the cannabis extract CBD. Some people are substituting cheap and dangerous street…
-
Florida prisons are seeing an increasing number of inmate deaths that authorities blame on a synthetic marijuana substance known as K2, or spice. The...
-
A batch of bad of synthetic marijuana, also known as Spice, sent at least nine people to hospitals in Florida.The Gainesville Sun reports officials in…
-
Spice-related emergency medical calls in Tampa climbed from 17 in February to 130 in April and 183 in March, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Meanwhile,…
-
Law enforcement note a growing presence of synthetic marijuana in the Tampa Bay area and the nasty side effects — seizures and psychotic episodes — that…
-
A Florida man faces child neglect charges after police say a 3-year-old girl in his care ingested synthetic marijuana.In a news release, Pinellas County…
-
Outlawing more than a dozen cannabinoids — chemicals concocted in labs and sprayed on leaves to create this risky street drug — hasn't stopped the problem. Chemists just make new versions.
-
Authorities say bath salts and synthetic marijuana may be banned in Florida, but people are still using the highly unpredictable drugs, and they are still…
-
In a tour de force of multimedia reporting, John Woodrow Cox of the Tampa Bay Times describes the scene, hour by hour, at Williams Park in downtown St.…
-
Reporters from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel had little trouble buying synthetic drugs from a convenience store in Pompano Beach, even amid Florida’s…