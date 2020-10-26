medical marijuana nurseries

-
An orchid grower and investors spent nearly $800,000 to purchase property in Pinellas County they believed would give them a leg up in obtaining a highly…
-
More than two years after lawmakers legalized a limited type of medical marijuana, an administrative law judge heard arguments Wednesday in a dispute...
-
Medical marijuana licenses given to two Northeast Florida nurseries by state health officials cannot be challenged by a grower who lost out in the…
-
A new law that legalized full-strength marijuana for terminally ill patients has spurred the latest challenge in the competition for coveted medical…
-
Health officials wrongly rejected an application from a Gainesville nursery in competition to become one of the state's five medical-marijuana dispensing…
-
Three nurseries have asked a Leon County circuit judge for a preliminary injunction to block the Florida Department of Health from moving forward with…
-
Three Florida nurseries filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking for an injunction to delay the state's medical marijuana process in three of five state regions....
-
An Alachua County nursey filed a lawsuit Wednesday to prevent any delays in the cultivation and dispensing of medical marijuana in northeast…
-
In what sounds like a line out of a Jimmy Buffett song, one of the state's soon-to-be medical marijuana purveyors used a helicopter and a landing at a…
-
State health officials have selected the five nurseries charged with growing medical marijuana but their job is far from done. Wednesday they laid out a...