By The Numbers: CVS Bringing 500 Jobs To Orange County

CVS is planning to bring 500 new jobs to Orange County. The Orange County Commission this week approved a $300,000 property tax rebate for Caremark LLC, part of a $1.5 million incentive package from Florida.

According to county documents:

CVS would create 500 new jobs with an average salary of $48,995.

That’s 115 percent of Orange County’s average salary of $42,604.

The breakdown would be as follows: 100 jobs for pharmacists, 350 pharmacy technician jobs and 50 administrative positions.

CVS would hire 275 people by the end of 2016, and another 225 people by the end of 2017.

CVS would also build an $18.7 million facility in Orange County.

CVS would get $3,000 per job created, but those rebates don’t come until after the jobs are filled and maintained.

The deal isn’t without critics. The Orlando Sentinel reports Commissioner Ted Edwards voted against the package. He said that 350 of the jobs are for pharmacy technicians, which only pay $30,400, which is below Orange County’s average salary of $42,604.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.