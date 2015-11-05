© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

By The Numbers: CVS Bringing 500 Jobs To Orange County

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published November 5, 2015 at 7:48 AM EST
CVS store
WMFE
CVS plans to create 500 jobs in Orange County.

CVS is planning to bring 500 new jobs to Orange County. The Orange County Commission this week approved a $300,000 property tax rebate for Caremark LLC, part of a $1.5 million incentive package from Florida.

According to county documents:

  • CVS would create 500 new jobs with an average salary of $48,995.
  • That’s 115 percent of Orange County’s average salary of $42,604.
  • The breakdown would be as follows: 100 jobs for pharmacists, 350 pharmacy technician jobs and 50 administrative positions.
  • CVS would hire 275 people by the end of 2016, and another 225 people by the end of 2017.
  • CVS would also build an $18.7 million facility in Orange County.
  • CVS would get $3,000 per job created, but those rebates don’t come until after the jobs are filled and maintained.                                                                          

The deal isn’t without critics. The Orlando Sentinel reports Commissioner Ted Edwards voted against the package. He said that 350 of the jobs are for pharmacy technicians, which only pay $30,400, which is below Orange County’s average salary of $42,604.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
