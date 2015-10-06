© 2020 Health News Florida
Lawmakers Push Employment Opportunities For Those With Disabilities

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published October 6, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
A bill to help people with disabilities get government jobs passed its first committee of the coming legislative session Tuesday.  Sen. Jeremy Ring (D-Margate) introduced the committee bill.

“This year’s bill broadens the state’s equal employment policy to provide enhanced opportunities for persons who have a disability to be employed by the executive branch’s agencies," Ring says. "It requires executive agencies to set yearly goals in their affirmative action plan to ensure full representation of under-represented groups to include individuals who have a disability.”

The measure also requires training for human resources workers and the creation of programs geared toward those with a disability. Legislation containing similar language passed out of the Senate last legislative session, but died when the House adjourned early amid a fight between the two chambers.

