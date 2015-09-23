© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

As HealthCare.gov Enrollment Challenges Grow, Federal Officials To Focus On Miami

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 23, 2015 at 8:50 AM EDT
Screen_Shot_2015-03-15_at_10.05.21_AM.png
HealthCare.gov

The Obama administration says it's getting harder to sign up those remaining uninsured under the president's health care law. 

Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell on Tuesday gave three reasons why the 2016 sign-up season will be a bigger challenge: The most eager customers have already signed up; many of the remaining uninsured are young adults who may not see the value of coverage and those who remain are juggling tight household budgets.

Burwell says an estimated 10.5 million Americans who remain uninsured are eligible for subsidized private health insurance through HealthCare.gov and state-run insurance markets.

Open enrollment starts Nov. 1. The administration is focusing on five major metro areas: Dallas, Houston, Northern New Jersey, Chicago and Miami.

The law already has driven down the uninsured rate.
 

Tags

HNF Storiesuninsureduninsured ratehealth care lawDepartment of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia BurwellHealthCare.gov
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content