Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell

President's Obama's top health administrator visited the Sunshine State as the deadline to sign up for health insurance nears.U.S. Health and Human…
More than 11.3 million people have enrolled in private health insurance for 2016 under the Affordable Care Act, surpassing last year’s mark and the 10.5…
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell stopped at Miami Dade College on Wednesday to drum up excitement around open enrollment for health...
Responding to criticism from civil liberties advocates, the Obama administration said Friday it has strengthened consumer privacy protections on the…
Consumers shopping on the government's health insurance website should find it easier this year to get basic questions answered about their doctors,…
The Obama administration says it's getting harder to sign up those remaining uninsured under the president's health care law. Health and Human Services…
Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says the Obama administration won't back down on cutting off over $1 billion in aid to Florida hospitals if the state doesn't…