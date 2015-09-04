© 2020 Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Molina To Spend $200M On Behavioral, Mental Health Services

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 4, 2015 at 7:26 AM EDT
stock_insurance_paperwork.jpg

Insurer Molina Healthcare will spend about $200 million to expand the behavioral and mental health services it provides with its coverage.

The Long Beach-based insurer – which has Medicaid, Medicare and individual plans for sale on Healthcare.gov in Florida --  said Thursday it will buy two subsidiaries of the Providence Service Corp. They are Providence Human Services and Providence Community Services. Molina said the subsidiaries will complement its health plans.

Providence Human Services generated about $346 million in revenue last year and operates in 23 states and the District of Columbia. The Community Services part of the deal helps connect customers with social services outside behavioral and mental health help.

Molina offers coverage under the federally funded Medicare program and runs state and federally funded Medicaid coverage in several states. It also sells insurance on nine of the state-based, public health insurance exchanges created by the health care overhaul.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

