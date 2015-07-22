Jackson, Molina Officials To Face Hospital Commission

A commission formed by Gov. Rick Scott to delve into health-care funding issues will meet Thursday in Miami and hear a presentation from Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya and insurance officials.

The Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding will meet at the Miami Dade College Medical Campus and also will hear presentations by David Pollack, president of the insurer Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc., and Eric Johnson, director of life and health product review at the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

The commission, formed this spring as lawmakers grappled with a hospital-funding debate, is holding a series of meetings across the state.

Also during Thursday's meeting, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Liz Dudek is expected to discuss a letter she sent last week to managed-care plans in the Medicaid program.

That letter raised concerns about contracts between managed-care plans and hospitals that Dudek said include high payment rates.