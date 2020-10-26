-
Nearly a year after same-sex marriages started in Florida, a legal decision could be looming in a dispute about birth certificates for children of…
A handful of states are refusing to name both parents from a same-sex couple on a birth certificate, even though its among the benefits named in the Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage.
The first couple to be issued a same-sex marriage license in Florida sued the state Thursday, saying that the Bureau of Vital Statistics still won't allow…
A commission formed by Gov. Rick Scott to delve into health-care funding issues will meet Thursday in Miami and hear a presentation from Jackson Health…
Same-sex couples have been able to marry in Florida since Jan. 6, 2015. On June 26, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is legal...
With same-sex marriage now the law in Florida, a lot of new husbands and wives will be able to join their spouse's state of Florida insurance plan....
The Supreme Court’s ruling that ends the Defense of Marriage Act means that same-sex married couples will soon be subject to hundreds of federal laws and…