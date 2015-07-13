Growers, Docs File Low-THC Pot Applications

The Florida Department of Health has 90 days to decide which five nurseries will be allowed to grow low-THC medical marijuana in Florida.

As of last week, 24 nurseries had submitted 28 applications. Also, 36 Florida doctors have signed up to dispense the low-THC medical marijuana.

It's been more than a year since lawmakers approved a non-euphoric strain of medical marijuana. But its implementation has been slowed by lawsuits.

“We’re happy this part of the process is over,” said Bruce Knox, president of Central Florida's Knox Nursery, one of the eight nurseries that applied. “It’s like closing a chapter in a book, I think.”

A spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health says the agency is committed to getting medical marijuana to children with epilepsy and cancer patients as soon as possible.

So what happens next? By October, the department has to pick the five nurseries who can grow all of Florida’s crop. Those nurseries then have 10 days to post a $5 million bond, and they must start growing medical marijuana by December 23.

The growers must have crops processed into medicine for patients by July 20, 2016.

Another big challenge is getting the word out to the public that this form of medical marijuana is legal, Knox said.

“Amendment 2 failed,” Knox said. “So most people don’t even know the governor signed a bill into law.”

The following nurseries have applied to grow medical marijuana in Florida:

McCrory’s Sunny Hill Nursery; Region: Central

Loop’s Nursery and Greenhouses Inc.; Region: Northeast

Keith St. Germain Nursery Farms; Region: Southeast

Plants of Ruskin; Region: Southwest

Deleons’ Bromeliads Inc.; Region: Central

Bill’s Nursery Inc. d/b/a Almond Tree Nursery; Region: Southeast

Bill’s Nursery Inc. d/b/a Almond Tree Nursery; Region: Northeast

Chestnut Hill Tree Farm LLC; Region: Northeast

Costa Nursery Farms LLC; Region: Southeast

George Hackney Inc. d/b/a Hackney Nursery; Region: Northwest

Nature’s Way Nursery of Miami; Region: Southeast

Alpha Foliage Inc.; Region: Northwest

Alpha Foliage Inc.; Region: Southwest

Redland Nursery Inc.; Region: Central

Redland Nursery Inc.; Region: Southeast

Hart’s Plant Nursery Inc.; Region: Northeast

Hart’s Plant Nursery Inc.; Region: Northwest

Sun Bulb Company Inc.; Region: Southwest

Treadwell Nursery; Region: Central

Spring Oaks Greenhouse Inc.; Region: Central

Knox Nursery Inc.; Region: Central

San Felasco Nurseries, Inc. d/b/a Grandiflora; Region: Northeast

Tropiflora LLC; Region: Southwest

Dewar Nurseries Inc.; Region: Central

Tornello Landscape Corp. d/b/a 3 Boys Farm; Region: Southwest

Perkins Nursery Inc.; Region: Southwest

Tree-King Tree Farm Inc.; Region: Northwest

Razbuton Inc.; Region: Central

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.