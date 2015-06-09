FL Abortion Clinic Appeals Injunction

Abortions are still being performed at Planned Parenthood’s Kissimmee location, but that may not be the case for much longer.

Planned Parenthood on Monday asked an appeals court to reconsider its decision and allow abortions to continue in its Kissimmee clinic.

A three-judge panel ruled late last month that abortions must stop while a lower court case continues.

A judge granted a temporary injunction last year barring abortions at the site across from a Kissimmee hospital.

That’s because Planned Parenthood is on a site with a deed that doesn’t allow for surgery centers or imaging centers. Planned Parenthood’s Interim CEO said in a a statement they believe the appeals court decision was wrongly decided.

“We have asked the appellate court to reconsider its ruling, which we believe was wrongly decided,” wrote Barbara Zdravecky, Interim CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Orlando.

“We hope that the court will agree, but this is only a temporary injunction and we will do everything we can to protect women’s access to care in our community – matter what.”

Unless the three-judge panel agrees to rehear the case, surgical abortions will no longer be allowed in Kissimmee while the lower court case continues. That temporary injunction signaled that the judge believes Planned Parenthood stands to lose the case.

Planned Parenthood appealed, but a three-judge panel in late May ruled against them.

Adam Levine, a Stetson University law professor, said the time to fight a deed restriction is before buying property.

“The part everyone wants to make it complicated for is because it involves Planned Parenthood and abortion,” Levine said.

Chemical abortions could still be performed while the case goes on.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.