Pain Clinic Owner Sentenced to 14 Years

A South Florida man who owned pain management clinics in Fort Lauderdale and Tucker, Georgia was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in a $15 million pill mill operation, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Joel Shumrak of Boca Raton illegally supplied more than 1 million pills to addicts in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and other states and hid money in offshore accounts, according to the Sun Sentinel. He operated the pill mills between June 2008 and May 2014, the Sun Sentinel reports.

In an unrelated case, a Jacksonville doctor and pharmacy have agreed to pay the federal government $3.8 million in a settlement after knowingly billing them for pain medications, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Ankit Desai, who works for MediMax, submitted hundreds of false claims to the TRICARE program, a health care program for military and their families, according to the Times-Union.

The prescriptions were not eligible for government payments because Desai was married to a senior vice president at MediMix, the Times-Union reports.