-
Florida survives on tourism, but a decade ago thousands of visitors made frequent trips to the state not to visit its theme parks or beaches. Instead,...
-
A Palm Beach Post investigation has uncovered Florida's role in igniting the country’s heroin epidemic in 2011. The state’s repeated failure to control...
-
Lawmakers are pushing a measure encouraging the use of abuse-resistant opioids.
-
The Florida Legislature’s crackdown on so-called pill mills saved more than 1,000 lives over three years.That’s according to a study published in the…
-
A jury convicted Delray Beach physician Dr. Barry Schultz last week on 55 counts of distributing narcotics to pain clinic patients, the Palm Beach Post…
-
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who loudly opposed a medical marijuana measure that appeared on the 2014 ballot, is staying on the sidelines this time…
-
Since Florida implemented its prescription drug monitoring program four years ago, prescription overdose deaths have dropped by 25 percent. That’s...
-
Some Florida lawmakers say the state’s pill mill crackdown has gone too far. Florida used to be known as a pill mill capital but the state cracked down...
-
Reacting to pleas from desperate patients unable to get pain medications, the Florida Board of Pharmacy on Wednesday approved a rule change aimed at…
-
Susan Langston wiped away tears as she spoke of a 40-year-old woman who had struggled with cancer for a decade before a Fort Myers pharmacy refused to…