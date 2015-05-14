© 2020 Health News Florida
CVS Health to Pay $22M in FL Drug Case

Health News Florida | By Catherine Welch
Published May 14, 2015 at 8:41 AM EDT
CVS_logo.jpg

CVS Health has agreed to pay a $22 million settlement for the unlawful distribution of prescription drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office reached the settlement after a federal crackdown at two Sanford pharmacies.

The investigation was part of a larger crackdown three years ago on Florida’s pill mills. U.S Drug Enforcement Administration agents talked with pharmacy employees and found that among other things, customers would come in asking for oxycodone using slang street terms.

The DEA revoked the license at both stores. Now CVS is settling the issue by agreeing to pay the $22 million.
Prosecutors say CVS acknowledged that its retail pharmacies had a responsibility to only fill prescriptions issued for legitimate medical needs.

Walgreens paid an $80 million settlement as a result of a similar investigation in 2013.

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for PUblic Broadcasting.

Catherine Welch
Catherine Welch is news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Before her move to Rhode Island in 2010, Catherine was news director at WHQR in Wilmington, NC. She was also news director at KBIA in Columbia, MO where she was a faculty member at the University Of Missouri School Of Journalism. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors Inc., New England AP, North Carolina Press Association, Missouri Press Association, and Missouri Broadcasters Association.
