Medicaid Expansion Rally Targets Hialeah

Medicaid expansion supporters are targeting Hialeah — the zip code that saw more health insurance sign-ups than any other in the country.

Several other zip codes with the highest enrollment were also in South Florida. Health advocates say those enrollment numbers show the need to expand Medicaid to more than 800,000 Floridians who fall into a coverage gap. They make too much money to qualify for regular Medicaid but too little to qualify for a subsidy in the federal exchange.

Floridians who fall into the coverage gap will speak at a rally today outside the office of state Rep. Jose Oliva, R-Hialeah.

Gov. Rick Scott and House Republicans oppose expansion and taking any money tied to so-called "Obamacare."

Lawmakers will return to Tallahassee next week to discuss the issue.