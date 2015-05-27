Lawmakers Talk LIP In Districts

MIAMI-DADE HEALTH FUNDING AT ISSUE

The Health Foundation of South Florida will hold a forum about the potential impacts on Miami-Dade County of a loss of funding in the Low Income Pool program, which provides additional money to hospitals and other providers that care for large numbers of uninsured patients. The forum also will focus on a "coverage gap" for hundreds of thousands of uninsured Floridians. Among the expected participants in the event are Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami; Sen. Rene Garcia, R-Hialeah; and Rep. David Richardson, D-Miami Beach. (9 a.m., Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami.)

DUVAL DELEGATION TO DISCUSS LIP

The Duval County legislative delegation will meet and discuss the Low Income Pool, a program that sends additional money to hospitals and other health providers that care for large numbers of poor and uninsured patients. The program, which faces expected cuts next year, has been a key issue in a budget standoff between the House and Senate. (1:30 p.m., Jacksonville City Hall, 117 West Duval St., Jacksonville.)

LAWMAKERS CALL FOR MEDICAID EXPANSION

Congresswoman Kathy Castor, state Rep. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, and state Rep. Dudley Dudley, D-St. Petersburg, are expected to take part in an event to call for expanding Medicaid. Leaders of other groups, including the Florida Hospital Association and the Service Employees International Union, also are expected to participate. (11 a.m., St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce, 100 Second Ave. North, St. Petersburg.)