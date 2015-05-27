© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Could Get $1B In Health Care Funding For The Poor

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published May 27, 2015 at 11:33 AM EDT
A budget standoff in Florida over federal funding for low-income patients could be ending. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to the Agency for Health Care Administration today.

Federal officials had previously said Florida would not continue to get money for the “Low Income Pool” program unless the state agreed to expand Medicaid, an optional portion of the Affordable Care Act. Now, a letter from a top official says Florida likely will get federal funds for the “LIP” program.

A dispute over the health funding lead to an early shutdown of the legislative session, and lawmakers left without agreeing on a state budget. The special session is expected to start June 1.

low-income patients budget crisis budge standoff Agency for Health Care Administration AHCA Low Income Pool "LIP" program
