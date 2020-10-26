"LIP" program

-
Proposed changes to Florida’s Medicaid eligibility requirements would make it harder for people to get coverage after they become sick.The state is…
-
Gov. Rick Scott last year bragged that the Trump administration had agreed to steer $1.5 billion in supplemental Medicaid funding to the state, saying at…
-
Nursing homes would get a nearly 4 percent increase in what they are paid to treat frail, elderly Floridians, while $318 million in Medicaid funding would…
-
Florida health care officials are offering $50 million to federally qualified health centers to help offset the costs of care they will provide to poor…
-
While Gov. Rick Scott's administration has reached agreement with the federal government on as much as $1.5 billion for the Low Income Pool program, the…
-
Florida budget leaders will have to decide how to structure about $651 million in Medicaid cuts for hospitals and also will grapple with issues such as…
-
House and Senate negotiators have agreed to reduce Medicaid hospital rates by about $651 million, though details of the structure of the cuts still need…
-
With Florida facing a funding cut next year in a major health-care program, the president of a hospital-industry group said Tuesday he thinks it remains…
-
A panel formed by Gov. Rick Scott to examine the finances of hospitals and other parts of the health-care industry held its first meeting Wednesday since…
-
Pointing to a budget agreement reached by lawmakers, Gov. Rick Scott's attorneys late Tuesday withdrew a request for a preliminary injunction in a legal…