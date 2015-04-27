© 2020 Health News Florida
Lawmaker: Medicaid Remains Budget Sticking Point

Health News Florida | By Matthew Peddie of WMFE
Published April 27, 2015 at 8:51 AM EDT
The Florida legislative session is due to end Friday, May 1, but it seems unlikely that lawmakers can agree on a budget before then. At the center of the standoff between the state house and the senate is a disagreement over whether to take Federal money to expand Medicaid.

If Florida doesn’t expand its Medicaid program the Federal government says it will hold back more than a billion dollars in funding for low-income patients.

The Senate has a plan to expand Medicaid by creating a state-run marketplace for health insurance. The house opposes that idea. To find out why,Matthew Peddie caught up with Dennis Baxley, a Republican from Ocala.

