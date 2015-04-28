Overdose Antidote Set to Become Law

A prescription drug that counters the effects of a pain medication overdose could soon be available to caregivers and others.

The bill (HB751/SB758) passed by lawmakers today Tuesday will allow non-physicians to get a prescription for Naloxone. The injectable drug is used in the event of an overdose and reverses the effects of drugs like Oxycodone and heroin.

Wendy Scuderi of Palm Beach Gardens has watched her son battle addition to pain drugs. She says several of his friends have died from drug overdoses.

"Knowing that law enforcement haven't been able to carry it, and treatment centers and first responders, it's huge for this area,” she said. “And to have this drug available is going to save lives."

Twenty five other states have passed similar laws. Scuderi said critics of Naloxone have the wrong mindset.

"Everyone has to keep the focus with this drug on it saving lives, period. Not, well, what if they think they have this freedom to do more or whatever,” she said. “It is about saving lives and Naloxone is going to do that for people"

Daylina Miller is a reporter for WUSF in Tampa. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.