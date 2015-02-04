Bill Proposes Expanded Access to Drug to Treat Overdoses

Naloxone is a prescription medication used to rapidly counter the effects of opioids from powerful prescription pain-killers like morphine and OxyContin to street drugs like Heroin. While the drug’s effects are unpleasant, if administered quickly, it can revive people who’ve overdosed on opiate medications and save their lives. Florida lawmakers will consider a bill in the upcoming session to expand availability of naloxone by allowing physicians to prescribe the drug to friends or loved ones of those taking powerful prescription opioids so it could be quickly administered in the case of an overdose. Supporters of the measure point to the more than 2,000 accidental prescription overdose deaths in 2013. Opponents point to potential legal liability issues and argue the bill could encourage prescription drug abuse.

Guests:

Kelly Corredor, President/CEO, Skeeterhawk Experiment

Greg Evers, Republican State Senator, District 2 (Pensacola)

Kevin Lewis, CEO, SalusCare

Aaron Wohl, M.D., Emergency Medicine, Lee Memorial Health System

