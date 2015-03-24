Florida Senate Passes Gun Evacuation Bill

Credit Luevanos, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Florida Senate has passed a measure allowing people to carry guns during a mandatory emergency evacuation without a concealed carry permit. The measure pit some Democrats against one another on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Sen. Jeff Brandes’ (R-St. Petersburg) bill has the backing of Sen. Joseph Abruzzo (D-Boynton Beach).

“This is not for anybody, but people who are already lawful licensed owners,” said Abruzzo, on the floor Tuesday. “And, when they go, they’re able to keep that, not open carry as I heard stated on the Senate floor, but concealed carry with them for their safety and their family.”

But, Sen. Eleanor Sobel (D-Hollywood) says Florida doesn’t need another gun bill.

“We don’t need more guns in circulation in our state,” said Sobel. “This gun allows residents, I believe, who don’t qualify for conceal carry permit to carry a firearm when fleeing a hurricane or evacuating. During these highly emotional, intense times, this bill may cause more chaos and disorder and the loss of lives.”

Still, the measure allowing people to conceal carry their guns for 48 hours passed the Senate 29-10. Meanwhile, its House companion was recently sent to the floor.

